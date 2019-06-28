Main Street bridge in Luray opens

On Thursday, dozens gathered on the Main Street bridge in Luray for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its re-opening.

Luray Bridge re-opens

"I thank God it's done," said Mayor Barry Presgraves of Luray. "We had a good turnout, and the public and businesses have been so faithful and great to us."

The bridge has been under construction for nearly a year, and town leaders worked closely with engineers to make the new bridge a reality.

Mayor Presgraves said the completion of this project marks a new beginning for the town.

"It feels good to finally be able to connect East Main Street and West Main Street again," said Presgraves.

Following the ribbon cutting, Audre King from the West Luray Rec Center was the first to drive across the new bridge. King was accompanied by area children in a truck that was donated for the event by Marlow Ford.

