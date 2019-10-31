Major publisher to embargo e-books starting November 1

Starting November 1, Macmillan Publishers will be restricting the number of new e-books libraries can lease. For the first eight weeks of a new release, libraries will only receive one copy, no matter how many people they serve.

E-books in the Augusta County Library catalog. | Credit: WHSV

The Director of the Augusta County Library, Diantha McCaulley, said the number of people buying e-books is decreasing, but the number of people renting them is growing.

She said the restriction is limiting readers access to free information.

"This whole southwest Virginia consortium, which I forget how many public libraries it includes, we can only buy one copy, so it's not just Augusta County," McCaulley said.

McCaulley said some libraries have decided to boycott Macmillan books altogether because of the restrictions, but said the Augusta County Library has not made any decision on that yet.

There is a petition circulating to put a stop it to the restriction, which you can find here.