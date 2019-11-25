Man accused of abducting Louisa County teen now facing sex crimes

The man accused of kidnapping a Louisa County teenager last month is now facing eight more charges.

New mugshot of Bruce Lynch released on Thurs., Oct. 31

Bruce William Lynch, Jr. appeared in Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday, November 25. The 34-year-old man had been facing one count of felony abduction, and was already denied bond at the beginning of the month.

Monday, a judge granted a motion to allow the felony charge to be put on hold so that the case can be taken up in Louisa Circuit Court.

A grand jury has also since indicted Lynch on eight additional charges: four counts of indecent liberties with a child and four counts of carnal knowledge without force.

Authorities believe Lynch abducted his ex-girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter from her Bumpass-area home on October 21. The FBI and Virginia State Police joined the investigation, and the search expanded from Louisa County into neighboring Hanover County.

The pair was spotted by a driver in Caroline County Wednesday, October 29. Lynch was apprehended after a short pursuit, and the girl was safely reunited with her family.

More than 200 people helped in the search efforts in Hanover County and detectives said they got over 400 tips that led to Lynch and Hicks being found.

Lynch is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail. He is scheduled for an arraignment on December 27.