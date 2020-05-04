Man accused of abducting his child, leading deputies on chase through Augusta County

An Augusta County man has been arrested for allegedly abducting his child while driving under the influence and then fleeing from deputies.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 700 block of Lebanon Church Rd. in Mt. Sidney at 12:33 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a disturbance.

The caller told deputies that 29-year-old Andrew Steencken had shown up at the home and taken a nine-year-old child who was outside at the time.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller was following Steencken, who they said was driving an older model Chevrolet Blazer.

As deputies responded, the caller told them Steencken's location.

Catching up to him on Rt. 262, deputies say they attempted to pull Steencken over, but he failed to yield and tried to flee from both Augusta County deputies and Virginia state troopers, who arrived to assist in the pursuit.

Law enforcement officials made two attempts to deflate the tires on the Blazer, but both were unsuccessful.

After about 23 minutes of pursuit, deputies say the Blazer stopped in the 2200 block of Cold Springs Rd. in Greenville, and Steencken was taken into custody without incident.

The child, who was uninjured, was returned to family members.

The sheriff's office says Steencken, who was reported with no fixed address, was charged with misdemeanor abduction by a parent, felony child endangerment, misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, felony eluding, misdemeanor violation of a protective order. misdemeanor driving on a revoked license, and four traffic violations.

He was taken to Middle River Regional Jail, where he's being held without bond.