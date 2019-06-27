Former radio host accused of child sex crimes transferred

Kris Losh, the former local radio host and teacher facing several child sex charges, was recently transferred from Middle River Regional Jail to Rockbridge Regional Jail.

Jeffrey Newton, superintendent of MRRJ, said transfers are not uncommon. Newton said since many who work at MRRJ live in the county, there was concern about potential connections between Losh's alleged victims and employees at Middle River.

Newton said there was an inmate at Rockbridge who wanted to transfer, so the switch was made. Newton said there was not a concern for Losh's safety at the jail.

Losh, of Stuarts Draft, was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office on June 12. He's charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Losh used to be the morning show radio host for WKDW for years until he was let go in 2017 and he's also a former employee of Augusta County Schools.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says their investigation has not revealed any sexual conduct by Losh at the school where he was employed or with any students at the school. But they fear there may be other victims.

"The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is very concerned that other victims may be in the community based on Losh’s involvement with children,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and speak to Investigator Ron Reid.