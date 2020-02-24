Man accused of killing Va. police officer expresses regret

UPDATE (Feb. 24):

A man accused in the dragging death of a police officer in Virginia claims that he's “deeply regretful” for what happened. But he also said his family has endured “malicious" and “heartbreaking” verbal attacks since the officer was killed in Newport News last month.

Vernon E. Green II provided a written statement to the Daily Press through his wife, Angela Harper Green.

Green, 38, told the newspaper last week that he was “deeply regretful, sympathetic and remorseful." But he did not elaborate on the deadly incident or explain why, police contend, he drove off while two officers were ordering him from his car during a marijuana arrest.

Police officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne, 24, was killed.

Angela Green told the newspaper that she's received hateful comments on her Facebook page.

The Newport News police department declined to comment on Green's statement or comments from his wife. He is charged with felony homicide, felony eluding and misdemeanor pot possession.

Green is being represented by the public defender’s office and is being held without bond.

Jan. 23, 2020

A Newport News police officer was killed on Thursday night after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop.

Officer Katie Thyne, who Police Chief Steve Drew said was a hero and a U.S. Navy veteran who left behind a 2-year-old daughter and a loving partner, was killed.

According to ABC affiliate WVEC-TV, Thyne conducted a traffic stop, along with another officer, on a vehicle on suspicion from a drug complaint.

Police say at some point during the encounter, the driver, identified as Vernon Green II, pressed on the accelerator and the car took off.

Thyne was caught in the driver's side door and dragged as the vehicle accelerated.

The vehicle crashed in the area of the city's 16th Street and Walnut Avenue intersection, slamming into a tree after driving about a block, according to police.

Thyne was pinned between the door and the tree. Officers say she was transported to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Green was taken into custody and charged with felony homicide.

“Officer Thyne, Katie, was a true hero. She will always be remembered for that," Chief Drew said.

Thyne was from New Hampshire before joining the Navy. She graduated from the police academy last year before joining the Newport News Police Department. She worked in the South Precinct. She was also part of the Navy Reserves.

The Navy Reserve Forces Command released the following statement about Thyne's death:

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and shipmates of Katherine Thyne. A logistics specialist in the United States Navy Reserve, she was assigned to Navy Operational Support Center Norfolk. As a Sailor who served her country in more ways than one, we are deeply saddened by her loss.”