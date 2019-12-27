Man accused of pretending to be police officer, raping woman

A Maryland man is accused of pretending to be a police officer and then raping a woman he met online.

News outlets report 23-year-old Michael Crutchfield II has been arrested on charges including first- and second-degree rape and perverted practice.

Prince George’s County police said Thursday that officers responded to a D.C. hospital on Christmas Eve for a reported sexual assault.

Investigators learned the woman and Crutchfield had met on a dating app and arranged for him to pick her up from her home.

Police say he drove her to a parking garage where he falsely identified himself as a police officer, threatened her with a gun and assaulted her.