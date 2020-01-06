Man accused of shooting officer out of hospital, charged

A man who police say jumped out of his vehicle while it was moving and later shot an officer has been released from a hospital and booked into jail.

Thomas Joe Braxton III, 37, is accused of shooting a Martinsville officer on Jan. 1, Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts said in a news release Monday.

Braxton refused to pull over for a traffic stop and then jumped out of his pickup truck while it was moving, Garletts said. The truck kept going and crashed into an embankment.

Officers later found Braxton behind an apartment building nearby. He opened fire, shooting one officer, Garletts said. Police returned fire and shot Braxton.

The wounded officer, Michael Panos, has been treated and released from a hospital. He and another involved officer, Jason Griffith, have been assigned to administrative duties during the investigation. Panos has been with the department two years; Griffith has been there three years.

Braxton was treated at a hospital in Roanoke and released Saturday. He's charged with attempted capital murder. use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony eluding.

He's been booked into the Henry County Jail without bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

The findings of the Virginia State Police investigation will be turned over to the Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.

