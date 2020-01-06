Man accused of skinning dogs to make 'doggy coat' was formerly charged with step-father's murder

Kentucky State Police arrested an Eastern Kentucky man who reportedly killed his neighbor's dogs and skinned them.

UPDATE (8:45 p.m.):

Neighbors said Watkins has kept them on their toes for years, leaving them worried for their safety.

"Isn't there something or someone out there who can see this and say, 'We should have done something a long time ago?'" asked Watkins' neighbor, Jordan Owens.

His neighbors say they do not know whether he was responsible for the death of his stepfather, but they have seen him do many strange things since the charges for that death were dropped.

"So many different red flags that have popped up over the years. I hear stories about how Jonathan wasn't like this ten years ago," Owens said.

Now they hope he can get the help he needs. For their safety and his.

"We shouldn't have to be worried every night, every day, every second that we're awake, 'Are we going to be the next one?'" Watkins' neighbor, Joshua Bick, said.

Trooper William Petry, with Kentucky State Police Post 09, said he expects Watkins to receive a mental evaluation before being released. He also said Watkins will likely be monitored for safety purposes if he is released from custody.

Updated 2:45 p.m.

Court documents confirm that Jonathan Watkins of Floyd County, who is currently facing charges for killing and skinning at least two dogs to make a 'doggy coat', was previously charged with murder.

In 2012, a grand jury charged Watkins with the murder of Magoffin County Deputy Jailer Albert Bloomfield and four counts of wanton endangerment first-degree. News outlets at the time reported that Bloomfield was shot several times and that his body was found in the living room of his home in Salyersville. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The Magoffin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WYMT that Bloomfield was Watkins' step-father.

About one year after the grand jury indicted Watkins, a motion was made to dismiss the charges based on the report from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center. The report said Watkins was not criminally responsible at the time the crime was committed. Judge Kimberley Childers dismissed the charges without prejudice.

A few years later, in 2015, Watkins was accused of threatening to or engaging in conduct "intended to cause bodily harm" to Judge Childers. He was indicted on a charge of retaliating against a participant in the legal process in 2016.

In 2017, another judge dismissed the second indictment without prejudice because Watkins was ruled not criminally responsible for his actions.

According to court documents, the Commonwealth declined to file a Petition for Involuntary Hospitalization because Watkins did not meet the requirements under Kentucky law for such a petition to be filed.

Original Story

WARNING: The following description of this incident may be graphic to some readers.

On December 23rd, a trooper responded to a complaint in the David community. The caller said his neighbor, Jonathan Watkins, killed his two dogs, skinned them and had them hanging off his front porch banister.

When the trooper arrived, the neighbor said Watkins came to his house asking for a cigarette. The neighbor noticed Watkins was covered in blood and asked what he was doing.

Watkins reportedly told him, "I've been skinning dogs," which the neighbor did not believe because he had a history of mental illness.

The neighbor then told police that he later walked up the road and saw what looked to be four animal skins on Watkins' front porch. He also saw what looked like two skinned dog carcasses.

Police said the neighbor's two dogs were missing and another neighbor's two dogs were missing as well. A woman who was in the area told troopers she and her boyfriend witnessed the carcasses and skins as well.

The trooper went to Watkins' house next and saw the animal skins on the porch. When Watkins came out to the yard, the trooper said they saw blood on Watkins' clothes and a large hunting knife in a holster hanging from his belt. The knife was also covered in blood.

When asked why he had blood all over him, Watkins told the trooper, "I'm making myself a doggy coat."

The trooper asked Watkins if he killed his neighbor's dogs, to which he said, "yes, there isn't anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat."

Watkins then reportedly told police that he stabbed the dogs in the heart with his knife and threw the carcasses over the hill after he skinned them. The trooper checked over the hill and saw what appeared to be two skinned dog carcasses.

KSP arrested Watkins and took him to the Floyd County Detention Center. He is charged with torturing a dog with serious physical injury or death and tampering with physical evidence.

He entered a not guilty plea in Floyd District Court on December 27. The judge ordered Watkins to be held without bond and to have a psychiatric evaluation. The case will be reviewed on January 24.