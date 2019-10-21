Man accused of trying to rob someone with their own gun in Stuarts Draft

A 45-year-old man is facing charges of attempted armed robbery after allegedly threatening multiple people in Stuarts Draft on Friday evening.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 for a report of a disorder involving a firearm.

The caller reported an incident in the 100 block of Howardsville Turnpike (Rt. 610) in Stuarts Draft.

As deputies headed that way, they were alerted that the people involved in the incident were then headed to the 2700 block of Stuarts Draft Hwy. (Rt. 340), a busier section of town.

Augusta County deputies found some of the people involved there and launched their investigation.

According to investigators, 45-year-old Eric Roughgarden had showed up at an Augusta County man's home and taken a rifle from the man's truck.

Deputies say Roughgarden then pointed the man's own rifle at him and demanded money. But at that point, a juvenile family member of the man tried to intervene, and Roughgarden turned the rifle on the juvenile.

That's when deputies say the juvenile's father was able to jump in and disarm Roughgarden.

The man whose rifled Roughgarden had taken then allegedly placed Roughgarden into a vehicle and drove him away from the scene, alerting his wife to call the police.

The sheriff's office says the man took Roughgarden to a local business and when they arrived, Roughgarden allegedly took the man's truck keys and punched him in the face.

Roughgarden was arrested without incident and charged with two misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony count of attempted armed robbery.

He was taken to Middle River Regional Jail.

