Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating 14-year-old

A West Virginia man is in custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated a woman when she was 14-years-old.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim, who is now 19, told state troopers that she was sexually assaulted in October 2014 by 24-year-old Kyle Hoyman when she was 14-years old.

Hoyman is now 29.

The victim said that the sexual assault resulted in her becoming pregnant, according to the complaint.

Troopers obtained documents during the investigation that indicated the results of DNA testing.

The DNA test results, birth certificate of the victim's daughter and notice of filing of paternity test indicated that Hoyman was the father of the victim's child, according to the complaint.

Troopers obtained a warrant for Hoyman's arrest. Hoyman was booked on Monday afternoon.

Hoyman has been charged with third degree sexual assault and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. His bail is set at $75,000.