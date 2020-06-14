Man arrested after barricading himself in Staunton home Sunday evening

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office received a call around 6 Sunday evening about a man outside of his home on Greenview Drive pointing a firearm at neighbors.

Dean Kerr barricaded himself inside his home with what police say was a .22 caliber air rifle.

SWAT was called in to assist when Kerr would not come out. They were able to enter the home and arrest him around 8:30.

"We were able to eventually get his attention and then he was talking to SWAT operator and tactical units through the window," Sheriff Donald Smith, of the Augusta County Sherif's Office, said. "We were able to breach the door and then go in and get him peacefully. "

He was charged with obstruction of justice, brandishing a firearm and disorderly conduct.

No one was injured.