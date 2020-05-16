Hardy County man arrested for grand larceny

A Ford Mustand was reported stolen from Moorefield last week.

The Hardy County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle did not have valid registration, tags or inspection.

After collecting statements from various witnesses, Hardy Sheriff's Lieutenant Jon Baniak determined Terry Lee Morris of Mathias to be the primary suspect.

After an investigation, Lt. Baniak traced the vehicle to an out-of-state location, parked at the Ramada Inn in Harrisonburg, VA.

It appeared that Morris had placed fake tags, covered the Vehicle Identification Number, altered the inspection sticker, and attempted to spray paint the convertible top from tan to black in order to disguise the stolen Mustang.

Morris was immediately arrested for grand larceny.