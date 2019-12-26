Lexington man arrested for hit-and-run against trooper; truck seized

Virginia State Police have arrested a driver who allegedly hit a state trooper last week in a hit-and-run, and they have seized the truck he was driving.

Mugshot courtesy Rockbridge County jail

Police say 20-year-old Hunter Ruley, of Lexington, tried to sell parts from the truck online after the crash, and members of the public who had seen WDBJ7's reporting on the incident called police after seeing those items for sale. Police then responded to the ad, found the truck at a home in Rockbridge County, and talked to the driver.

Ruley is charged with Felony Hit and Run. He has been released from the Rockbridge County jail on a $1500 secured bond.

Two passengers in the truck were also arrested for failure to report a crash.

Police say Ruley was in a white Dodge pickup traveling north on Route 11 in Botetourt County just after midnight Saturday when he allegedly hit the trooper. Police then asked the public to be on the lookout for that pickup, likely with damage on the right side, including the right headlight and fender.

The incident took place early Saturday, December 21, when Senior Trooper Robert Tackett was investigating a crash in which a driver had hit a bear off Route 11, near Buchanan. While he was at the scene, the pickup hit his patrol car door and him while he was standing outside his vehicle. That driver, who police say was Ruley, then left the scene.

Tackett was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released the next day.

Anyone with further information regarding the crash is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 800-542-5959 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

