Man arrested for vandalizing police cars with 'In Satan We Trust'

Harrisonburg police have arrested a 45-year-old man they say is responsible for vandalizing several police vehicles on Sunday evening.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, an officer went out to his patrol car around 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 and found that someone had written "In Satan We Trust" with red marker on the vehicle while it was parked behind the police department.

The officer soon realized multiple vehicles in the police department lot had been vandalized with the same message.

After investigation and a review of surveillance footage from the department's cameras, police identified 45-year-old Christopher Parlette, of Harrisonburg, as a suspect and took him into custody.

Parlette was charged with one count of felony property damage and is being held without bond at Rockingham County Regional Jail.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone with further information about the crime to contact them at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

