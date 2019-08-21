Man arrested in Mint Spring area for impersonating police

In the span of a day, two people were arrested for the charge of impersonating law enforcement in Augusta County and Staunton – but it's not clear if either were connected to a recent string of incidents in which impersonators tried to pull people over in Augusta County, especially on Route 340.

Just after midnight on Aug. 21, Staunton police arrested 18-year-old Connor Riley Painter at the Sheetz just inside Staunton city lines for allegedly trying to pull someone over.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office was called to Hill Crest Apartments, in the Mint Spring area, around 4:13 a.m.

Along Spring Crest Lane, a caller told dispatchers that a man was banging on apartment doors and identifying himself as a police officer.

When deputies got to the scene, they spoke with witnesses who told them that 34-year-old Christopher Brian Breeden was causing a disturbance.

Witnesses said Breeden reeked of alcohol and had been telling people that he was a police officer and then trying to enter apartments, saying he wanted to make sure everything was in order.

The tenant who spoke with deputies said he denied Breeden access.

Deputies then found him in the parking lot of the apartment complex, where they say he "exhibited signs of intoxication" and made several incoherent statements.

He was arrested for public intoxication and impersonating law enforcement.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says they don't suspect any connection between Breeden's arrest and recent reports of a police impersonator trying to pull people over in Augusta County.

There have been four recent reports of an impersonator attempting to make traffic stops in the county. In two of the reports, victims identified the suspect as driving a large, dark-colored sedan with a blue flashing light. Other reports described a silver car with a flashing blue light as well as a dark blue, possibly two-door Honda Accord with both red and blue lights.

Police say if you're ever unsure if someone trying to pull you over or someone identifying themselves as police is, in fact, law enforcement, you can call 911 and dispatchers will be able to confirm if the individual or vehicle in question is legitimate.