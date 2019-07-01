Man arrested in New York after alleged murder in Virginia

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office, along with Powhatan deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service, says a man was arrested in New York on charges from an ongoing murder investigation out of Powhatan County.

In a joint news conference on Monday, authorities said 25-year-old Anthony J. Davenport was wanted on charges of murder in Louisa County and malicious wounding and robbery in Powhatan County.

Davenport's roommate, 23-year-old Terell Bailey, was found dead in a Lousia County ditch on June 22 after being reported missing on June 20.

They had been living in Powhatan County.

U.S. Marshals arrested Davenport in Poughkeepsie, New York, and he will be extradited to Virginia to face a murder charge in the case.

