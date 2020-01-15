Man asks judge's leave for sword battle with ex-wife, lawyer

A Kansas man has asked an Iowa judge to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney so that he can “rend their souls” from their bodies.

David Ostrom, of Paola, Kansas, said in a Jan. 3 court filing that his former wife and her attorney had destroyed him legally. The Ostroms have been embroiled in various disputes.

His filing says the U.S. has never explicitly banned trial by combat.

Her attorney asked the judge to reject the request.

The judge says he won't be issuing any decisions soon, citing irregularities with both sides' motions and responses.