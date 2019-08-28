Virginia man charged in triple-murder of mother, sister and nephew

A man in Pittsylvania County has been charged in the triple murder of his mother, sister and 14-month-old nephew.

Matthew Thomas Bernard, 18, of Keeling, was arrested after police warned of a gunman on the loose after finding the bodies in Keeling on Tuesday.

"Our office received a call from a neighbor just down the street advising us that they believed that someone had been shot," Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Mike Taylor said.

Authorities captured Bernard after he emerged naked from the woods and attacked a groundskeeper at a Baptist church hours after the bodies were found.

Video of that chase quickly spread on social media.

Bernard was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The victims were identified as Bernard's mother, Joan; his sister, Emily Marie Bivens; and her son, Cullen Bivens.

Officials say Joan was found dead in the driveway.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Cullen Bivens was the couple's 14-month-old son.

The baseball player was on his way home from a game during the incident, officials say, and he was notified of the murders when he arrived home.

Several schools were placed on lockdown as about 100 officers responded to the incident.

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, when Bernard was in custody, he banged his head against a cage in a police car, causing cuts. He was taken to Carilion where he was treated and then returned to jail around 3 a.m.

He is currently under suicide watch.

Many specifics about the investigation are not being released at this time due to legal purposes.

The three bodies are being examined and an autopsy report will be issued in the coming days to determine the exact cause of death of each victim.

Taylor said a firearm was "involved in the incident," but he didn't give details about how the victims died.

It is unclear whether Bernard has an attorney or what plea he will enter. He's currently being held without bail.

Authorities do not know of Bernard's motive at this time.

More charges are pending.

A court hearing has not yet been scheduled because judges are currently at a conference. In his first court appearance, he will be notified of his charges and will have an opportunity to request bail.