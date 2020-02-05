Va. man charged with 20 counts of child porn possession

A Goochland County man has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, deputies say.

William Kent Van Huss, 31, of Manakin-Sabot, was charged after the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, executed a search warrant at a home in the 12000 block of Holly Lane.

"In the process of executing the search, computers and other electronic devices were recovered. An initial search of those devices revealed large amounts of child pornography," police said.

Van Huss is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

Officials are still investigating but say there is no indication that any of the victims are local right now.

Anyone with information is asked to deputies at (804) 556-5349 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.