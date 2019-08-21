Waynesboro man charged with impersonating police speaks out

One of the men charged with impersonating law enforcement on Wednesday denied the accusation and said it was a misunderstanding that led to his arrest.

"I would never do this outside the law and you know, simple mistake, and try to go off of that," Connor Painter said.

Staunton Police said officers responded to the Sheetz on Richmond Avenue shortly after midnight on Wednesday in response to a suspicious person. The agency said it was determined Painter tried to pull a vehicle over with his own, which had flashing lights.

Painter admitted his vehicle had flashing lights but said it's used for his job as a security guard at a residential program.

"In my vehicle, I have issued lights in my car which are green. Not blue, not red, you know, nothing that would state 'emergency vehicle,'" he said.

The 18-year-old said he was at Sheetz to help a female friend who he said didn't have a license.

"It was explained that she thought I was an officer imposing and so forth on that and from there. I tried to explain to them that I don't do this," he said.

Painter did not say where he worked as security. He appeared before a magistrate after his arrest and was released a short time later.

Police did not confirm whether or not authorities believed this case was in any way connected to a recent string of reports of a law enforcement impersonator.

Painter, who was charged with a misdemeanor count of impersonating law enforcement, said he believes the person behind the alleged impersonations is still on the loose.

In two of those reports, victims identified the suspect as driving a large, dark-colored sedan with a blue flashing light. Other reports described a silver car with a flashing blue light as well as a dark blue, possibly two-door Honda Accord with both red and blue lights.

Painter also provided WHSV a written statement of his side of what occurred:

"I went out to check on a close friend who I know didn’t have a license and was out driving. I was concerned for her wellbeing and went to perform a welfare check. I was working security for residential in Waynesboro in my car at the time, for security with green lights, which of course were on because I was still working. I went to look and found my friend at Sheetz, pulled behind her, and we talked about why she did this and I told her that she had to come home and that I would make sure she did get home safely. My friend refused to do so, in which case I called my friend's grandmother. She called Stanton police, which came around 12:40, and stated to them that I looked like an officer — which made no sense to me since I was in a convertible with green security lights and a red tuxedo. They arrested me for my friend's statements and down at the station, they asked me questions. They asked what all happened, where do I work, they fingerprinted me, gave me a court date to appear, and released me. I went back to my car and went back to carry out my job."