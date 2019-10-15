Man charged with involuntary manslaughter set for trial next year

The man charged with involuntary manslaughter after a car crash earlier this year was in Augusta County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a hearing.

Police say Cupp later died from his injuries. | Credit: MGN

Virginia State Police said Weaver was behind the wheel back in May when he struck pedestrian Jeremy Cupp. According to state police, Weaver was driving northbound on Route 11 near Mt. Sidney. Police said Weaver swerved across the middle turn lane and the southbound lane and ran into Cupp.

Cupp, who was a Staunton resident, later died from his injuries. According to an affidavit from a search warrant, Weaver claimed his vehicle's brakes were having problems. The search warrant affidavit said when the wrecker arrived to remove the vehicle, the brake system was working properly.

Another affidavit for a search warrant showed police were requesting Weaver's phone records. According to the affidavit, an initial search of the phone showed Weaver was in an argument through text messages with another person about relationship issues. According to the court documents, the records would help determine Weaver's location during the messages.

Weaver was indicted on the involuntary manslaughter charge by a grand jury in July. On Tuesday, his trial was set for April.