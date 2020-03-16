Man pleads guilty to murdering woman at Waynesboro motel

An Augusta County man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing a woman at the Royal Inn Motel in Waynesboro in 2019.

Shawn Jones pleaded Monday to amended second degree murder in the death of Deborah Allen, who was found dead of blunt force trauma at the Royal Inn Motel in Waynesboro last April.

Waynesboro Commonwealth Attorney David Ledbetter said Jones was sentenced to 40 years with 12 years and 5 months suspended. In total, he'll be serving 27 years and 7 months, which Ledbetter said is in the top of sentencing guidelines for second degree murder.

Ledbetter said he moved to a plea deal because it's a guaranteed conviction. He added it ensured a lengthy prison sentence and brings closure and certainty to the case.

Ledbetter said Jones and Allen had been involved romantically. He said Allen got the room for herself and Jones on April 5. They went for dinner and drinks on April 5, and sometime either on April 5 or early April 6, they got into an argument that turned violent.

Ledbetter said Jones used a lamp with a stone-like bottom to beat her to death, hitting her multiple times in the head and face. Ledbetter said Allen did not die right away, but Jones left her there to die and stole her car.

He said Jones drove her car around before eventually crashing it on South Delphine Avenue, possibly as a result of texting and driving or driving while intoxicated.

He was taken to Augusta Health before being taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. At one point, Ledbetter said Jones had a blood alcohol content of .151.

Ledbetter said Jones called a family member, who asked about Allen. After Jones was evasive, Ledbetter said the family member called the police for a welfare check, which led to Allen being found.

Jones previously served time in Amherst County for a domestic dispute in 2015. According to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, Jones was inside a house with a woman when he began shooting at her. The woman ran to a neighbor's house, with Jones following her. He continued shooting, also shooting at the neighbor's vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Jones was arrested after a stand-off lasting several hours.

According to court records, Jones pleaded guilty at that time to maliciously discharging a firearm, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The court records show he was sentenced to 33 years in prison for those charges, but almost 29 years were suspended.

The sheriff's office said Jones was released on Jan. 7, 2019. It was just three months later that Allen was killed.

Ledbetter said it's possible Jones would also serve some of the suspended time from his previous conviction.