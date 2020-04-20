Man charged with strangulation in Augusta County

A man was charged with strangulation in Augusta County on Monday.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatchers recieved a third-party call about a woman being forced into a pick-up truck in the Greenville area.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Eric Thompson of Greenville.

While deputies were searching the area, they were advised the Staunton Police Department had been dispatched to the area of Devon Road for a fight between a man and a woman. Once officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed it was Thompson's vehicle.

Investigators said a 31-year-old woman had minor injuries and located Thompson nearby and detained him.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation revealed the woman got into the truck without Thompson having to use phsyical force. However, it is alleged Thompson struck the victim several times and also choked her.

Thompson was arrested and being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.