Man convicted in 2017 Charlottesville car attack to appeal

An Ohio man plans to appeal his convictions for deliberately driving his car into a crowd of counterprotestors during a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields, Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, and the car that rammed into the Charlottesville rally, Photo Date: 8/12/2017 / Photo: Abermarle Charlottesville Regional Jail / (MGN)

The Daily Progress, citing online court records, reports that a lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr. filed a notice of appeal Monday.

In December 2018, Fields was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and multiple charges for injuries caused to others in the car attack.

He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 419 years.

Fields already is serving multiple life sentences after accepting a plea agreement in a separate federal hate crimes case.