Man convicted of raping woman at Louisa campground

Jason Karsten was convicted of a 2018 rape at a Louisa campground.

Karsten, 38, was accused of raping a woman while they swam in a lake.

The 38-year-old woman was at the campground with a male friend and three children and was introduced to Karsten by his sister, who was a mutual friend of the man she was with.

Prosecutors said Karsten and the woman socialized throughout the day and walked to the lake together to swim and he ignored her request to stay away from her while in the water, ultimately grabbing her, pushing her into the lake bed, and raping her while she attempted to free herself.

She immediately told the man she was with and her son what happened and reported the incident to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Karsten denied having any type of sexual contact with the woman when he was interviewed at the scene, but later said he and the woman had consensual sex.

The court ruled that while the victim could not remember certain details, her recollection of the crime was clear and was corroborated by other evidence presented during the trial.

Karsten will be sentenced Aug. 12.