Man drowns in West Virginia lake after cliff dive

Police in West Virginia say a man drowned in Summersville Lake this past weekend.

WHSV's sister station, WSAZ-TV, reports rescue crews recovered the body of 24-year-old Colin Wayne Harris, of Ronceverte, on Friday night.

Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says Harris had jumped off a cliff into the lake just after 8 p.m. and never resurfaced.

Nunley said Harris was jumping near the Hughes Bridge area.

In 2007, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Huntington District banned cliff jumping at Summersville and 18 other lakes, citing safety reasons.

