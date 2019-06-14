Man drowns on boating trip along the Potomac in Hardy County

A man drowned on a group boating trip along the Potomac River in Hardy County, West Virginia, on Friday, according to law enforcement.

Officials with the Hardy County Sheriff's Office tell WHSV four men were on a weekend trip in two canoes when one canoe hit a tree and flipped in the river about a mile and a half downstream from the 220 North bridge in Old Fields.

A man believed to be in his 50s was pinned underwater and found dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

The call for the drowning came in a little before 1 p.m. on June 14.

No identities will be released until after law enforcement can notify the family.

Below is a map showing the exact location where the incident occurred, according to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office.

