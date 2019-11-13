Man faces charge in child sex crime after DNA match found in rape kit backlog project

A 26-year-old Spotsylvania County man became the first person charged in the Virginia attorney general’s rape kit backlog project.

Dyron R. Williams faces a charge of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years old from an incident in 2012.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office says Williams was identified after a DNA profile was developed from evidence collected at the scene and then matched in a national database.

Williams was served a warrant for the charge at the Caroline Correctional Unit, where he was being held for unrelated charges.

“This is why every single PERK kit needs to be tested every time, and it’s why we’ve been working so hard to eliminate the backlog of untested kits once and for all,” said Herring. “By testing these kits and entering the information into the DNA database we can identify suspects, link crimes by unknown suspects, make our communities safer, and hold perpetrators accountable."

Under Herring’s project, thousands of rape kits from older cases have been tested in the past couple of years.

His office says several dozen additional cases remain under review or investigation by law enforcement agencies around the state.