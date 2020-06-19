Man facing gun charges after pointing rifle at motorcyclists

A Virginia man is scheduled to appear in court next week on misdemeanor weapons charges after pointing a rifle at a group of motorcyclists who stopped in his neighborhood.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the private subdivision of Whelan Ridge Estates last Sunday and were met by five men who had pulled off into the subdivision.

The men told officers they did not see a “Private Road No Trespassing” sign when they stopped to rest.

Authorities said they were confronted by area resident Dennis Lee Berry, 45, who stood on his property and pointed a semiautomatic rifle at the motorcyclists, accusing them of trespassing.

Authorities said both Dennis and one of the bikers called for law enforcement to respond.

“Got a white guy out here pointing a gun at four black men,” one of the bikers is heard saying on a video that was later posted online.

Dennis was charged with five misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm and released on his own recognizance, according to online court records.