Man finds megalodon shark tooth at Ocean Isle Beach

A family is taking home a big treasure after beach day Saturday.

Harvey Wall found a megalodon shark tooth in the water near the Shallotte Inlet.

“I was surprised [that it was there]. We were looking for seashells and walking our dogs,” Wall said.

The megalodon went extinct millions of years ago and was the largest shark ever documented. The tooth could be up to almost three million years old.

“I could only see the black part [of the tooth] in low tide. I kicked it and it flipped over, exposing the whole tooth,” Wall said.

Wall said he wants to donate the tooth to the Museum of Coastal Carolina in Ocean Isle Beach.