Man found dead near Stuarts Draft shopping center parking lot

Augusta County deputies say a man was found dead near a bank parking lot Friday morning.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 8:30 a.m. to a report of a man down behind the Atlantic Union Bank just off Route 340 in Stuarts Draft.

That's right by a Food Lion shopping center, in Windmill Square.

The sheriff's office says when deputies and EMS arrived, they found a 44-year-old man dead near the parking lot.

The man's body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for determination of cause of death.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public, and they suspect no foul play in the man's death.

Weather is being considered as a factor, with freezing rain that was falling throughout the morning.

The man will not be identified until his family can be notified.

