Man found guilty of hiding camera in restroom at Smith Mountain Lake

A man accused of putting a hidden camera in a women's restroom at a Smith Mountain Lake marina has been found guilty of one charge.

The camera was discovered in July 2019, and the owner of the marina was notified.

The next day, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's deputies arrested 65-year-old David Lee Robertson at his home in Penhook.

Robertson faced two misdemeanor charges of unlawfully filming or photographing another person. In Pittsylvania County General District Court on February 10, 2020, he was found guilty of one charge, and is appealing that one. He was found not guilty of the second.

Each misdemeanor offense carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine up to $2,500.