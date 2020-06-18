Man hospitalized after barricade situation at Harrisonburg hotel

Police say a man was taken to UVA Medical Center for emergency treatment after a barricade situation at a Harrisonburg hotel on Thursday morning.

WHSV file image of Harrisonburg Police Department cruiser

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, around 7 a.m., officers responded to the Candlewood Suites in the 1500 block of Country Club Rd.

That's not far off of Interstate 81, near the area behind Lowe's.

Police say a man armed with a knife barricaded himself in his hotel room, threatening to harm himself.

Officers, with members of the city's Crisis Negotiations Team, attempted to de-escalate the situation, but they say despite their efforts, the man stabbed himself in the neck, chest, and leg.

He was then detained by officers, and in the process of their attempt, one Harrisonburg officer was stabbed in the arm.

Police say the man was taken to the emergency department at Sentara RMH and then transferred to UVA Medical Center for further treatment.

No information on his current status is available.

The Harrisonburg officer was released from Sentara RMH after receiving treatment for his arm.

The man has been charged with aggravated assault.

