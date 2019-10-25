Man imprisoned for murdering mayor accused of killing inmate

UPDATE (Oct. 25):

The man convicted of murdering War, West Virginia, Mayor Thomas Hatcher is now accused of killing a fellow inmate.

The Inter-Mountain reports a criminal complaint says Earl Click was covered in blood and readily admitted to killing Allen Longwell on Wednesday at the Huttonsville Correctional Center.

The complaint filed by State Police Trooper R.C. Watson says Longwell was found on his back with multiple stab wounds to his face, chest, arms, and leg. A long metal rod that had been filed to a point, with the other end bent into a handle, was found nearby.

According to the criminal complaint, the on-duty correctional officer went to remove an inmate from the patio. After doing so, he conducted cell checks. That is when he found Longwell lying on his back.

The correctional officer locked down the unit and conducted a count. That is when he found Earl Jerrod Click covered in blood. Click allegedly admitted that he was the one who stabbed Longwell.

Click is charged with first degree murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

In 2014, Click was found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy in Hatcher's death. He was sentenced to life in prison with the recommendation of mercy and one to five years of incarceration.

___________

West Virginia officials say a 53-year-old inmate has been fatally assaulted.

Officials say Allen Eugene Longwell, of New Martinsville, was found unresponsive with apparent stab wounds around 3 p.m. at Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County. A news release from the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said a makeshift weapon was found at the scene.

Staff provided medical assistance, and emergency medical workers were called. Longwell was pronounced dead about a half-hour after he was found.

The release said investigators have determined an inmate as a possible suspect.

Longwell was convicted in November 1996 in Wetzel County of incest, first-degree sexual assault and child abuse. The earliest he was set to be released was July 2021.

