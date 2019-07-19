Man in Raphine concerned about impact of new truck registration fee

One man in Raphine is concerned about how a fee increase for Interstate 81 will affect his water.

Gerald Yapo uses this truck to bring water to his home in Raphine. | Credit: WHSV

Gerald Yapo reached out to WHSV with concerns about a recent increase in his truck registration fee. He says his fee increased from $99 to $235.

Yapo said it's a 1,000 gallon truck he uses to truck water to his home. Yapo said many people don't have wells in the area, and they either buy water or they have their own trucks to get water.

"That's our water, me and my wife," Yapo said. "We get water once a month, and that's what we live off."

Yapo said when he received the registration papers, the amount came as a surprise. He thought it was a mistake. He said the Department of Motor Vehicles told him it came from the recent I-81 legislation.

Based on the law, trucks over 10,000 pounds pay an extra fee per 1,000 pounds. Yapo's truck is registered for 16,000 pounds, which means he's paying more than $100 in new fees, in addition to normal registration fees.

"It's affecting all these little guys out here who live all along these mountain roads to haul their own water," Yapo said. "To be legal, we're going to have to pay these outrageous taxes for our trucks, to haul our own water."

The law was passed from amendments Governor Northam made. Delegate Steve Landes supported tolls on I-81 instead of taxes, but he said the fee increase was not directed at people like Yapo. Landes added sometimes legislation needs tweaking.

"I think any time you have legislation that's passed like this," Landes said, "you're going to find there are going to be other categories that you didn't think that really are not using the interstate, so the General Assembly can address that."

Yapo hopes something can be done for people like him. He said he imagines others in his area are in the same position.

"I'm concerned about getting the money up. My wife says it'll be alright, we'll pay for it whatever we've got to do, but at the same time, it is a burden all of a sudden to have a bill that you've got to pay by a certain time."