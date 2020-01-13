Man in custody after hours-long standoff in Lynchburg

After a nearly six-hour standoff, Lynchburg Police took a man into custody early Sunday.

Mugshot courtesy: Blue Ridge Regional Jail

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the 200 block of Alta Lane to serve 33-year-old Charles Johnson with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Officers say Johnson then barricaded himself in the house.

After hours of attempts to speak with Johnson, officers used chemical agents to force him out of the home and take him into custody early in the morning.

He faces additional charges after his arrest, including one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing or possessing drugs with intent to manufacture; selling, giving or distributing methamphetamine; as well as multiple firearms charges, according to Lynchburg Police.