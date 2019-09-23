Man killed after leaping in front of moving train while holding daughter

New York commuters witnessed a horrific scene Monday morning.

A 45-year-old man jumped in front of a moving subway train while holding his 5- year-old daughter.

The man was killed, but the little girl is expected to be okay.

"The man I saw jump in had a little girl, in his arms,” said Jennifer Hub, who witnessed Monday morning’s tragedy. “Next thing I know, he and her jumped."

Cell phone video shows onlookers pulling the little girl from under the train just after 8 a.m.

Others on the platform comforted the youngster, who just barely escaped with her life.

Witnesses could only watch as her father grabbed her and leaped in front of the southbound train. It slowed down, but couldn’t stop in time, running over the man and the little girl.

“There was a man, who in a heroic effort, went down in the front of the tracks to see if the little girl was OK and he got her out and brought her up to us,” Hub recalled. “And thank God above."

The little girl suffered only minor injuries.

The incident left commuters traumatized and searching for answers.

"I’m a mom,” Hub said, “and this devastated me like crazy. I watched it first hand and I'm absolutely so thankful that she's alright."

Police say it's still unclear why the man jumped. They are now investigating.

The girl’s mother met her at the hospital.

