Man killed when car plows into tractor-trailer

State police say a Virginia man is dead after driving into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened about 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64 in York County. Investigators say 35-year-old Errol D. Fraser of Newport News was traveling at a high rate of speed when his car plowed into a Freightliner tractor trailer.

Fraser died upon impact. Police say it wasn't immediately clear whether alcohol was a contributing factor, but that Fraser was not wearing his seat belt.