Man killed when truck doing donuts overturns in Augusta County field

An Augusta County man is dead after police say a night of fun turned fatal early Saturday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, first responders were called out to private property off of Annandale Farm Ln., just south of Staunton, around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Trooper A. J. Garasimowicz determined that a truck had been doing donuts in a field when it got caught in a rut and overturned.

Nobody inside the truck was wearing a seatbelt, and police say when the truck flipped, a passenger was trapped between his seat and the cab of the truck, killing him.

No one else inside the truck was seriously injured.

Police identified the driver as Joshua Frazier, who was charged with reckless driving. Alcohol was determined to not be a factor.

At this point, police have not released the name of the passenger killed in the crash.

