Man missing more than a week found alive in closed WVa mine

A man reported missing more than a week ago has been found alive in a closed West Virginia mine.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said 26-year-old Timothy Kennedy was found in a Mingo County mine, where he apparently became lost after trespassing.

The location was the former Isaban Deep Mine #3. Kennedy was reported missing April 9 by a family member.

The agency said an investigation led to the Gilbert-area mine, which last produced coal in 2011. Kennedy was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Further information about his condition was not immediately available.