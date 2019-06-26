Augusta County man pleads guilty after 2018 car chase

A man accused of leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Augusta County appeared in circuit court Wednesday.

Jason Jones was arrested after the chase in July of last year.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Holly Rasheed says Jones was speeding on Route 250 near Augusta Health when a deputy attempted to pull him over.

He had a female passenger and a four-year-old in the car. The chase ended when Jones crashed through a gate, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Rasheed said police chases are often dangerous for others on the road.

"In this case, it was near the hospital, so with the hospital being so close, there's the risk that there's going to be emergency vehicles that are trying to get to the hospital, there are going to be people who are driving there."

Wednesday, Jones pleaded guilty to eluding law enforcement, destruction of property, possession of a controlled substance, and child abuse. He was sentenced to five years in prison with three and half years suspended for each charge. He will serve the sentences at the same time.

