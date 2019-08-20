Man pleads guilty in fatal break-in, prosecutors won't seek death penalty

One of the men charged in a break-in that left a woman dead in Rockingham County pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last week in circuit court. In return, prosecutors agreed not to pursue a capital murder charge, which could've resulted in a death sentence.

Adrian Heith Custer, 22, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to first-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Margene Louise Caplinger | Rockingham County Jail

As part of the plea deal, 22-year-old Adrian Heith Custer also agreed to testify in the state's case against Brent Taylor Smallwood.

Custer and Smallwood, who is 29, were arrested in September 2017 after the sheriff's office said Margene Louise Caplinger was assaulted when her home on Trinity Church Road was broken into.

The 64-year-old died from her injuries about a week later at UVA Medical Center.

The sheriff's office said at the time Smallwood and Caplinger were not strangers.

After days of searching, deputies captured Smallwood one evening and Custer the next day, charging them both with attempted murder initially. After Caplinger's death, their charges were upgraded.

Smallwood, of Elkton, is charged with capital murder in the commission of robbery or attempted robbery.

Deputies say the two men broke into Caplinger's home with intent to rob her, attacked her inside, mortally wounding her, and then forced another victim to drive them to an apartment in Verona after the attack, where they were arrested.