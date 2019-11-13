Man pleads guilty to fondling a 15-year-old girl in 2015

A man from Mexico admitted in an Augusta County courtroom on Tuesday to fondling a 15-year-old girl nearly four years ago.

A pre-sentence report was ordered for 35-year old Jose DeJesus Franco Rodriguez after he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery. An object sexual penetration charge was dropped.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez's lack of a criminal record puts his guideline for sentencing between one day and three months, even though the charge could carry up to 20 years in prison. They add Rodriguez has an ICE detainer on him.