Man pleads guilty to selling guns stolen from W.Va. ATF facility

UPDATE (March 2020):

A Pennsylvania man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty Thursday to charges that he bought and sold guns and gun parts that had been stolen from a federal disposal facility.

Richard Adam Schreiber, 38, of Everett, pleaded guilty to five federal counts related to the thefts by a contract security guard at the National Firearms and Ammunition Destruction Branch in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

His attorney, Dan Kiss, said in an email that Schreiber “has accepted responsibility for his actions in this matter by his plea today.”

The former guard, Christopher Lee Yates, is serving a lengthy federal sentence. Yates told investigators he would arrive at work early and take guns, gun parts and ammunition that had been seized during criminal investigations or were retired by federal agencies, authorities said.

The investigation began when a firearm was seized in Philadelphia with conflicting serial numbers, including one linked to the federal firearms destruction facility.

Prosecutors said agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized 101 firearms, 1,352 slides and 123,000 rounds of ammunition from Schreiber. They also recovered 28 firearms, including three machine guns, from people who bought them from Schreiber.

Schreiber remains free on bond and will be sentenced in August in federal court in Johnstown.

Aug. 6, 2019

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with selling machine guns and other firearms and ammunition stolen from a federal storage facility in West Virginia.

Richard Adam Schreiber, of Everett, was indicted Tuesday after federal agents seized about 100 guns, more than 1,300 gun components, and nearly 124,000 rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Schreiber plotted with a security guard who pilfered the weapons and ammunition from a gun-disposal facility operated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The guard, 52-year-old Christopher Lee Yates, of Martinsburg, has pleaded guilty in the case and is due to be sentenced in late August.

Yates admitted taking firearms, parts, and ammunition from the Martinsburg disposal facility and was charged with possessing stolen firearms in Berkeley County.

Prosecutors say Schreiber bought the stolen weapons from Yates and then sold them over the internet.

A message was left with Schreiber's lawyer seeking comment.

The theft prompted Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin to call for an investigation into the facility and how it disposes of firearms. Johnson is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Not all of the stolen firearms have been located. Anyone with information on the location of the stolen firearms, firearms parts, ammunition, or people who knowingly or unknowingly purchased them, is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov; through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips; or through the ReportIt ® app, www.reportit.com, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

