Man says devil told him to stab contractor on DC bridge

WASHINGTON (AP) — UPDATE (Aug. 27):
Court records say a man accused in a fatal stabbing told authorities that he was just following the devil's orders.
News outlets report the records filed by detectives in the nation's capital say 42-year-old Lance Ammons said he unsuccessfully tried to fight off the devil during the attack that killed 62-year-old Robert Bolich.
Bolich, of Alexandria, Virginia, was killed Thursday on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. He had been inspecting the bridge for a construction firm. Ammons was arrested at the scene.
Court filings say Ammons told authorities that he was homeless and lived in a forest near the bridge. He said he moved to the area to prepare for the world's end.
He may appear in court next week on a first-degree murder charge. He has a public defender.
___________
Police in the nation's capital say a contractor working on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge has been stabbed to death.
Police Chief Peter Newsham tells reporters that 62-year-old Robert Bolich, of Alexandria, Virginia, was attacked Thursday afternoon on one of the bridge's pedestrian walkways and pronounced dead at a hospital.
The police chief said authorities didn't yet know the motive as of that afternoon, but a suspect was arrested at the scene. Police later announced that 42-year-old Lance Ammons, of no fixed address, was being charged with first-degree murder while armed in the attack.
Authorities didn't immediately release additional details about the case. It's unclear whether Ammons has a lawyer.
Bolich worked for HNTB Corp., a construction management firm. Spokesman Christian Munso says HNTB is cooperating with authorities.