Virginia man sentenced for Christmas day killing

A Lynchburg man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a Christmas Day killing in Campbell County.

A judge sentenced Michael Langford Wednesday afternoon to five years in prison for the voluntary manslaughter of Carlton Stratton, as well as one year in prison for the possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon.

"There is a piece of me gone," said Susan Short, Stratton's mother, from the witness stand Wednesday. "I know I will never get over it."

Stratton was killed on Cog Lane in Campbell County Christmas night in 2018. According to testimony, Langford was traveling to a trailer, where Stratton was staying, to see a woman.

Stratton and Langford had never met, but Langford testified when the door opened, Stratton swung at him. Langford then fired three shots. Stratton died outside the trailer. Langford left.

"It was not even a hit," said Jason Todd, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney. "He testified that the brim of his hat was touched and he fell off some steps."

Todd argued the crux of the case was whether firing a gun was a justified response to Stratton swinging at Langford.

"It made the difference between malice, which would have been murder, heat of passion, which is what they convicted him of manslaughter, or whether they believe he was completely justified in doing that and that would have been self defense," said Todd.

Langford was originally charged with second degree murder, but a jury convicted him of a lesser charge in July. The prosecution argued for a higher sentencing Wednesday afternoon, but the judge ultimately took the jury's recommendation and added one year for Langford's gun charge.

Just before the judge sentenced him, Langford turned around and apologized to the family.

Mary Cash, Stratton's sister, told WDBJ7 in July that she does not forgive Langford and she never will.

"It is going to affect me for the rest of my life," Cash testified on Wednesday. "There is a hole in my heart and our family that will never heal."

