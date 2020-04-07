83-year-old man sentenced for shooting 2 near his Fulks Run home

On Tuesday, 83-year-old Amos Franklin Barb was sentenced to ten years in prison, with all of those years suspended, for shooting two people near his property in Fulks Run last October.

Barb took an Alford Plea for two counts of unlawful wounding that were originally two charges of malicious wounding.

An Alford Plea is when the defendant pleads guilty, acknowledging the prosecutor has enough evidence to convict them, but does not admit to the crime.

As a part of the plea, his other two charges of using a firearm in commission of a felony were dropped.

In court, the Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney said on the night of Oct. 5, Barb shot two people who were in an area near his home looking for lost cattle.

According to initial investigation by deputies, a man and woman were walking in the area searching for cattle that had gotten loose from their property.

According to investigators, as the pair searched, Barb came out of his home and accused the two of trespassing.

Words were then exchanged between Barb and the pair, leading to a dispute.

Barb ended the dispute by firing a shotgun, striking both the man and woman.

At that point, the man, identified as Nicholas Turner, drew a pistol and fired three shots at Barb, all of which missed.

Turner was taken to Sentara RMH and the woman was taken to UVA Medical Center. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney said after deputies arrived to investigate, tests indicated that Barb had alcohol in his system at the time.

Barb's attorney said that if the case were to move forward to trial, they would argue that Barb fired after Turner, shooting in self defense.

Barb was sentenced to 10 years, with the 10 years suspended, minus any time already served.

He'll serve four years of supervised probation and has to pay $30,739.41 in restitution to the victims.

