Man sentenced in attempted rape at Augusta County Correctional Center

A man convicted of attempting to rape a female counselor at the Augusta County Correctional Center was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.

Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin said the counselor had felt uncomfortable around the inmate Sean Earl. Earl was serving time at the correctional center for a previous murder conviction.

Martin said last summer, Earl found a way to be alone with her in her office. While in the office, Earl began masturbating in front of her and cornered her. Martin said he destroyed the phone she was using to try and call for help.

Another inmate heard her screams for help and came in to try and help. Martin said the other inmate was attacked by Earl, but the woman was able to escape.

In May, Earl was found guilty of all charges of abduction with intent to defile, attempted rape, damaging a phone and indecent exposure.

On Friday, he was sentenced to an additional 30 years behind bars.