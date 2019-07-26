Staunton man sentenced for dealing drugs that led to deadly overdose

On Friday, Darryl McClurkin was sentenced to seven years for his role in the death of a Staunton man, Travis Johnson.

Darryl McClurkin was sentenced to seven years behind bars on Friday. | Credit: WHSV

In February of last year, McClurkin was arrested after Johnson died due to an overdose.

According to testimony in court on Friday, Johnson's friend had purchased what he believed to be percocet from McClurkin. The pills were actually laced with fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid that can be fatal at justabout 2,000 micrograms.

Johnson's friend became ill after taking the pills and went to the hospital. Johnson also took the pills, and died from an overdose. In court, an investigator said they were able to get in touch with Johnson's friend, and he helped them set up another deal with McClurkin, which is how he was arrested.

At the time of the drug deal, McClurkin had his two-year-old daughter with him.

He was charged with several counts, including child neglect and involuntary manslaughter. Earlier this year, McClurkin pleaded guilty to one charge of felony child abuse and entered an Alford plea for an involuntary manslaughter charge.

In court on Friday, Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin argued that McClurkin knew there was something wrong with the pills. McClurkin told investigators he had received complaints about them, and knew there was something wrong because of the way they looked.

Martin called Johnson's mother to the stand, who cried while talking about the impact of the loss of her son.

"My job as a parent was to protect him," she said. "I didn't do that in the end."

Johnson's mother went on to say that she is now protecting his memory.

McClurkin's lawyer called him to speak, and McClurkin apologized to Johnson's family, and said he realized that his mistake had cost a life. McClurkin said it never occurred to him that the pills could be deadly, even though he knew they didn't look right.

Martin asked the judge to sentence McClurkin to 10 years, with 8 years suspended, which is more than double the recommended sentencing. Martin said he had not seen a drug deal this egregious, with a direct link to someone's death.

McClurkin's lawyer argued that sentencing McClurkin to that much time would just be "mean" and he did not believe it would do anything to help the opioid epidemic, which was discussed throughout the sentencing hearing. He also asked that McClurkin serve active time on the child neglect charge.

Before his sentencing, McClurkin asked the judge to consider his four children, and that he wanted to be able to make a better life for them and himself.

The judge ultimately sentenced McClurkin to 10 years, with eight years suspended for the involuntary manslaughter charge, and five years with three years suspended for the child abuse charge. That means he'll serve seven years total.